Low vaccination turnout in Bua

There continues to be a low turnout of Fijians receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in Bua, Vanua Levu.

Lekutu District Representative, Ovini Baleinamau says there’s been no awareness in villages on the importance of the vaccine.

Baleinamau says most villagers are hearing conflicting views about vaccination and have fears due to false information.

He says there is a need for rural and remote communities to be educated on the AstraZeneca vaccine and why it is important.

According to the Ministry of Health, 24, 312 Fijians in the Northern Division have received their first dose as at 8am today.

Of these, only 1,736 recipients are from Bua, 15,658 are from Macuata and 4, 173 from Cakaudrove.

Only 291 people in Bua have received their second dose of the vaccine.

1, 887 from Macuata and 1,237 from Cakaudrove have received their 2nd dose.