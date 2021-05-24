Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
160 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths|Lorraine Rigamoto wins $8000 vaccination lottery|Turaga ni Koros to collect social welfare assistance|Overseas teams have helped strengthen Fiji’s health system|Surveillance and testing continues on affected islands|Nakasi Youth provides food for the homeless|Drowning of a suspected COVID-19 case worries Yaqeta villagers|131 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|Fiji’s vaccination effort rated world-class: Feakes|Fiji records 12 COVID deaths, 128 new infections|Strict conditions for round two unemployment benefit|Village steps-up surveillance|No relaxation on restrictions|More villagers in Kadavu receive vaccine|COVID breaches will not deter health workers|More relaxations to assist businesses|Thirteen new COVID-19 cases in Naviti, Yasawa|Fiji likely to achieve vaccination target by November|Rukua village implements movement restriction|Hydroponic farm investment bodes well for family|COVID response in-state residence recognized|Funeral gathering increased to 20 persons|Education Minister acknowledges Indian Governments assistance|Vaccination lottery funded by the private sector|Commercial farmers welcomes new curfew time|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Lorraine Rigamoto wins $8000 vaccination lottery

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 7, 2021 8:30 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama tonight reiterated that the best reward for getting fully vaccinated is not money but the protection it offers against the deadly Coronavirus.

Bainimarama says the vaccine doesn’t only protect Fijians but also offer a level of security for those in our community.

The $8000 winner of the first lottery draw is Lorraine Rigamoto of Raiwaqa.

Article continues after advertisement

Comissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho was present at the draw tonight to ensure it was done in a fair manner.

The application for the first draw was opened for 60 hours where 104,000 fully vaccinated people applied.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.