Lorraine Rigamoto wins $8000 vaccination lottery

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama tonight reiterated that the best reward for getting fully vaccinated is not money but the protection it offers against the deadly Coronavirus.

Bainimarama says the vaccine doesn’t only protect Fijians but also offer a level of security for those in our community.

The $8000 winner of the first lottery draw is Lorraine Rigamoto of Raiwaqa.

Comissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho was present at the draw tonight to ensure it was done in a fair manner.

The application for the first draw was opened for 60 hours where 104,000 fully vaccinated people applied.

