Long lines for Nadi Airport vaccination drive-through

At least 1,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines will be administered daily at the Nadi International Airport drive-through vaccination centre.

Head of the COVID-19 vaccine task force Dr Rachel Devi says they are overwhelmed with the number of Fijians who have turned up for their first and second doses.

Dr Devi says even before they had started, cars were already lined up.

“Its really positive to see this coming from Fijians right now in Nadi and I’m presuming that some may have come from outside Nadi for this drive through today but it’s a really good turn out.”

She says they are also grateful to Fiji Airports for giving them the perfect venue for the drive through vaccination.

Traffic on the road backs up right to the Votualevu roundabout while on the other side cars are lined up almost to Waimalika.

The drive through vaccination at the airport will continue until Friday.

