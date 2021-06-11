Home

Lomainasau villagers more vigilant
Lomainasau villagers more vigilant

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 17, 2021 4:40 pm
Turaga ni Koro, Ratu Sekove Qereqeretabua

Life has now changed for the Lomainasau villagers following the confirmation of some COVID-19 cases within the District of Tokatoka in Tailevu.

Situated next to Nabitu and Vanuadina villages which recorded cases early this week, the village’s new normal is currently being put in place to keep them safe from the virus.

Turaga ni Koro, Ratu Sekove Qereqeretabua says residents of Nabitu and Vanuadina are not allowed to enter the village as part of their COVID-19 response procedures.

“Villagers from the two villages are not allowed into the village until further notice. COVIUD-19 teams continue to monitor people moving in and out of the village, the use of thermo gun, sanitizers and masks. This is to enable villagers to be safe from the virus.”

Qereqeretabua says the villagers are also being reminded to keep safe and avoid unnecessary movements in and around the District.

The Health Ministry recorded one case each in Nabitu and Vanua Dina village in Tokatoka, Tailevu early this week.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.