Loitering tops the list of COVID related arrests

Loitering and drinking continue to top the list for breach of curfew and health restrictions.

Over the last 24 hours, 47 cases were recorded.

Seven farmers of Nakadrudru in Bua were found intoxicated and breached the Health Restrictions.

The Southern Division recorded twenty-two cases whereby seven were found intoxicated at Caubati, five were found drinking kava at Vuninokonoko in Navua while two men in their 20’s were arrested for intoxication at Navua town.

A 19-year-old man was found loitering in the Jittu area while two men aged 18 years were found drunk during curfew hours at Browning Street.

A 23-year-old man was also found intoxicated and loitering at Caubati.

Three others were arrested in Tovata for alcohol consumption while a juvenile was found loitering during curfew hours at the Nanuku settlement.

13 cases were recorded in the Western Division whereby nine people were arrested during curfew hours along the Tomuka area in Lautoka and Yalalevu in Ba.

Three individuals were found traveling without a pass while four cases of breaching Health restrictions were recorded.

The Eastern Division recorded five cases including three people who were all arrested for drinking grog at Sauva settlement.

A 22-year-old farmer entered into Nausori containment zone from the Force Training Group.

A 25-year-old man was driving without a pass during curfew hours.