Loitering and alcohol consumption top COVID-19 breach

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 24, 2021 2:35 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Despite numerous warnings by the Fiji Police Force, alcohol-related arrests continue to top the list of breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

36 people were arrested in the past 24 hours for not adhering to the health restrictions and curfew orders.

22 cases were recorded in the Eastern Division of which five were found drinking grog at Waikete village while four men were found to have breached the health restrictions by gathering at Newtown place in Lokia.

Three men were found drinking alcohol at Waivou village in Rewa, three more cases of alcohol-related arrests were recorded at the Wainibuku area while five people were arrested at Arovudi village in Ovalau for being intoxicated.

The Northern Division recorded nine cases including four farmers who were all found drunk and loitering in Savusavu town while five more cases of alcohol consumption were recorded in the Korokadi settlement in Bua.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says the Western Division recorded 13 cases whereby five cases were recorded at Vitogo in Lautoka for social gathering, five people including a juvenile were all found walking from Nasereilagi village to Nabalabala during curfew hours.

Two people were found walking along the Narewa area in Nadi during curfew hours while a 22-year-old man entered the Naria containment zone from Rakiraki.

The three cases recorded in the Southern Division involved two men who were both found drunk at the Tacirua area while a 19-year-old man was found loitering in the Wailea area in Vatuwaqa.

