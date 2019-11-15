Loiterers and drunkards arrested for curfew breach

Thirteen people were arrested for breaching curfew over the past 48 hours.

Seven arrests were made in the first 24 hour period with the Southern Division recording four reports, the East two, and one arrest in the North.

In the Southern Division, all men who were arrested in Samabula, Valelevu, Nasinu and Raiwaqa were found loitering in public places.

Article continues after advertisement

Two arrests were made in Nausori and Nakasi.

In Labasa, a 29-year-old farmer was found drunk and lying on the side of the road.

Between 11 last night and four this morning six arrests were made in the Western Division.

The arrests in Lautoka and Sigatoka involved men who were found drunk in public.