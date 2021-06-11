Logani village tightens security

The four new COVID-19 cases in Korovou have prompted nearby communities, particularly Logani village to consolidate their lockdown measures.

Turaga ni Koro, Peni Gade says the risk of villagers contracting the virus is high since they are at the containment border and there is a lot of movement and exchanges between people on both sides.

Gade adds there is tight security and surveillance at the border, and villagers are also on high alert following the surge in cases in the Central Division.

“We have doubled up our COVID community response team. The risk is there and we will not let our guard down in protecting our village from this killer virus.”

Meanwhile, with people still reluctant to get vaccinated, the Turaga ni Koro of Colo-i-Suva village, Tomasi Dakuni is encouraging Fijians who are above the age of 18 to get the jab, as it is an effective measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“I urge Fijians not to listen to rumours about the vaccine. We need to support the Health Ministry’s effort. We are in this together and hopefully, life goes back to normal soon.”

Nataqiri Community elder, Josefa Vesikara says cases emerging from Tacirua, and the Forestry Training centre being an isolation facility are added reason for communities to get vaccinated.

“With cases confirmed from neighbouring areas, the chances of residence here contracting the virus is also high. That’s why we impose stringent lockdown measures to protect our community.”

Vesikara says it is worth noting that community youth are spearheading a lockdown.