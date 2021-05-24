Home

Lockdown will not kill the virus: Bainimarama

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 9, 2021 5:42 am

A 28 days hard lockdown cannot be enforced across the country.

These were the sentiments of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainamarama this evening.

Bainamarama says that the experts advising him say that the lockdowns do not kill off the virus.



“But it (lockdowns) will kill jobs and it will kill the countries future”

He added that Fijians deserve to go around doing their business with an assurance of safety.

 

 

