Lockdown lifted for parts of Muanikoso

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 9, 2021 3:23 pm

The Ministry of Health has lifted the lockdown in a section of Muanikoso, Nasinu.

This has been confirmed by police who say this community is towards the Narere side of Muanikoso.

It is the same area where people were protesting yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

The protestors were claiming they have not had food for days now and the Ministry for Economy has responded to these needs.

Police also say another part of Muanikoso remains on lockdown.

The restriction was imposed on the 22nd of last month when cases of COVID-19 arise from the community.

