Lockdown in other areas a possibility

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 30, 2021 6:49 pm
The Ministry of Health is urging Fijians outside the lockdown areas not to be complacent during this period.

The lockdown area is from the Delainavesi checkpoint to Logani in the Rewa Delta and this also includes areas along the Princess Road.

Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong says essential businesses outside these areas will remain open however, people should only move around for valid reasons.

Dr. Fong says people in these areas still need to wear face masks, download the careFIJI App and keep their Bluetooth switched on at all times.

He says the curfew hours remain for these areas stressing that people who breach the law and order will face consequences.

“If we see gatherings or large number of people moving about elsewhere in Fiji we won’t hesitate to extend this lockdown measures to other parts of the country.”

The Permanent Secretary says every decision made will define the security and safety of the nation.

Dr. Fong reiterated the decision made tonight and those in the past are opportunity for the Ministry and frontline workers to contain the virus.

 

