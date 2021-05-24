Lockdown in Nawaka settlements lifted

The lockdown of Qina settlement in Nawaka, Nadi has been lifted this morning.

FBC News understands this has been done after extensive swabbing and no new COVID-19 cases were reported from the area.

Other areas on lockdown that opened last week include Korociri Settlement, Nawajikuma Settlement and Nawaka Tramline Settlement.

These areas were placed on lockdown in May following a number infections that were recorded there.