Lockdown imposed on Labasa settlement 

Namara Tiri Settlement in Labasa is now on total lockdown as the Health Ministry works to identify and quarantine every known contact of the latest cases.

Resident, Parvin Kumar says they support the lockdown because it means the virus will be contained if it has spread to the community.

Speaking to FBC News, Kumar says a team of health and police officers are conducting swabbing for all 12 families in the community.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he says they do not have enough food to last the 14 days lockdown.

“Major problem we have here. We have a big family. Every day I have to buy my food and vegetable when I’m coming back. When I finish work I go to the market and buy.”

Another resident, Avinesh Kumar says the announcement of the lockdown was sudden and they didn’t have time to buy their food and other supplies.

The Ministry of Health has indicated that food and supplies will be provided through the two police checkpoints to individual families, under strict COVID protocols.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard