Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Three new cases announced, containment areas remain|Lockdown for Viti Levu still on the table|Health Ministry pleads with protocol breachers to self-isolate|Contact tracing for the three new cases underway|Stranded mother spends Mothers Day away from home|22-year-old man arrested for not wearing mask|Health Minister commends mother’s working as frontliners|Bus operators taking extra measures|Health Ministry prioritizes children’s safety|Police monitor people’s movement|Ministry of Health receives food pack assistance|Sacrifice today, do not add to your mother’s bubble|AG meets Health Ministry on outsourcing of services|Health Ministry tracking people after travel breach|Certain bus companies authorized to transport displaced Fijians|$2m paid out under COVID-19 assistance|Bainimarama sends well wishes to all mothers|Dr Fong disappointed at those abusing the travel window|Contact tracing for Raiwaqa case continues|Two men arrested for not wearing masks|Health Ministry cancels media conference|Minibuses not allowed to cross containment borders|Ministry warns teachers against breach of Code of Conduct|Officers deployed to assist in Western COVID-19 operation|Meeting underway to clarify movement between containment areas|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Lockdown for Viti Levu still on the table

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 9, 2021 6:38 pm

A lockdown for the whole of Viti Levu and targeted lockdown of certain areas is still on the table.

However, Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong reassures that any lockdown will be made with a thoughtful and well-informed plan.

“If this happens, it will be announced with a deliberate, well-informed, and detailed plan. For now, our investigations around new cases in Suva, Nausori, and Lami have indicated those containment areas should be maintained for at least another week.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says the decision will also be made based on the result of the screening and testing around the country, considering its impact locally.

“My Ministry is tasked with upholding the health and wellbeing of all Fijians, from COVID and from a range of other threats. If and when we do lockdown, that will occur alongside a whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort to mitigate the economically-devastating impact that lockdowns have in Fiji and around the world.”

He also announced that the lockdown of Wainitarawau Settlement in Cunningham Suva and the Vuniwai Settlement in Taveuni will be lifted from 4am tomorrow.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.