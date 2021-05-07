Lockdown for Viti Levu still on the table

A lockdown for the whole of Viti Levu and targeted lockdown of certain areas is still on the table.

However, Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong reassures that any lockdown will be made with a thoughtful and well-informed plan.

“If this happens, it will be announced with a deliberate, well-informed, and detailed plan. For now, our investigations around new cases in Suva, Nausori, and Lami have indicated those containment areas should be maintained for at least another week.”

Dr Fong says the decision will also be made based on the result of the screening and testing around the country, considering its impact locally.

“My Ministry is tasked with upholding the health and wellbeing of all Fijians, from COVID and from a range of other threats. If and when we do lockdown, that will occur alongside a whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort to mitigate the economically-devastating impact that lockdowns have in Fiji and around the world.”

He also announced that the lockdown of Wainitarawau Settlement in Cunningham Suva and the Vuniwai Settlement in Taveuni will be lifted from 4am tomorrow.