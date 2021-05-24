Home

Lockdown blessing in disguise for Fijians in Korovou
Lockdown blessing in disguise for Fijians in Korovou

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 17, 2021 4:25 pm

The lives of many Fijians in Tailevu North were shattered when the Logani border was erected, because they were cut off from their jobs in Suva and Nausori.

Wailevu resident, Salanieta Cavuilati who resides metres from the border told FBC News she endured challenges, weeks into the lockdown as her employment status at a processing company was at stake.

Cavuilati picked up the pieces to either set up a small businesses or went into commercial agriculture.

Article continues after advertisement

She was in a tight spot, but where most saw an obstacle – she saw an opportunity.

“I was working in Suva. When the lockdown was announced, i was worried about the well-being of my family. But i did not lose hope, i set up a small stall next to the border selling hot cuppa and beverages to those who usually come to the border for exchanges. Money earned was enough for our sustenance.”

As eateries and restaurants in Korovou suspended operations over the past few months, aspiring entrepreneur, Sulueti Marama stepped in to cater meals for these vendors and workers.

“I usually travel from Burerua in Tailevu to Suva to sell my produce and tea stuff. When I saw restaurants halting their operations, i felt sorry for the vendors and workers as they have nowhere to go for morning tea and lunch. Hence, setting up this small business.”

The opening of the Logani border is a pathway to socio-economic stability for these Fijians and to some state of normalcy.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

