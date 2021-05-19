Lockdown at QEB lifted

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Viliame Naupoto has confirmed that the lockdown at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Suva has been lifted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Queen Elizabeth Barracks were cordoned off after four positive COVID-19 cases were recorded from a personnel who was working at a facility within the premises.

Rear Admiral Naupoto says QEB is open again, their hospital is clean and they are taking this opportunity to do a little work on it today before they bring in the new staff.

The RFMF Commander adds that it would take at least 48-hours to decontaminate the whole area before the green light was given for QEB to be up and running again.

Naupoto says other Military branches including, the Navy, FTG, and Nabuni bubbles are currently spearheading the military operations.

He adds that primary and secondary contacts of the confirmed case who were in the vicinity have been advised to isolate themselves.