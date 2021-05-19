Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Lockdown at QEB lifted|Families reunite with loved ones after lockdown ends at the Lautoka Hospital|Fiji Navy says risk higher for its men on ship|46 arrests including two for stoning|14 more infected with one being a day patient|Navy tries to find link between bubble and officer|Tabuya undermines efforts by frontline workers says AG|Farmer charged for alleged theft|Lautoka hospital to re-open next Tuesday|Fiji needs access to vaccine says AG |China donates PPE’s worth $500k|Supermarket staff return after given clearance|13 more test positive with 12 in new Navy cluster|$300m direct spending on COVID-19 related matters|Health Ministry receives more COVID-19 vaccines|Government guarantee of $170m approved|USP says five students waiting for results|Bondwell ordered to close stores|Arrests made for breaching isolation protocol|Lautoka market vendors hoping for stall fees to be waived|Government Ministries assist in vaccination drive|More screening for Lami area says MOH|FNUSA demands apology|29 Fijians stuck in Lautoka, housed by relative|Market vendors provided PPE|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Lockdown at QEB lifted

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 27, 2021 11:00 am

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Viliame Naupoto has confirmed that the lockdown at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Suva has been lifted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Queen Elizabeth Barracks were cordoned off after four positive COVID-19 cases were recorded from a personnel who was working at a facility within the premises.

Rear Admiral Naupoto says QEB is open again, their hospital is clean and they are taking this opportunity to do a little work on it today before they bring in the new staff.

Article continues after advertisement

The RFMF Commander adds that it would take at least 48-hours to decontaminate the whole area before the green light was given for QEB to be up and running again.

Naupoto says other Military branches including, the Navy, FTG, and Nabuni bubbles are currently spearheading the military operations.

He adds that primary and secondary contacts of the confirmed case who were in the vicinity have been advised to isolate themselves.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.