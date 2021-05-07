Lockdown a possibility, so better to be always ready: Doctor Fong

With cases of COVID-19 continuing to rattle Viti Levu, there is no guarantee that a lockdown will not happen and people must start getting ready for all scenarios.

With 36 active cases and 23 being locally transmitted, many have been asking whether the possibility of a lockdown is becoming a much needed tool for health officials to identify patients.

Sever lockdowns in Italy and France have already had success in fighting cases, while there are reports that early lockdown would have helped the United States.

Fijian Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong

Fijian Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says there is no saying as to what they could resort to in the fight against the deadly disease.

“I cannot, given the way the cases are coming up, I cannot take away the possibility that we may continue with this type of operation for a very long time. I cannot take away the possibility that we may have to enforce a 24-hour type of curfew lockdown.”

While many had raised the concerned about the last lockdown in the Central Division, Doctor Fong says all Fijians at least on Viti Levu should start getting ready for a worst case scenario.

“People are thinking, while they are watching this. They would probably start stocking up on their nonperishables, they will probably start looking at some types of goods they have to keep in store, in case we have to have a rapid lockdown. So we have to be prepared for all eventualities and this is the reason why I say and the way I talk is the way I talk, because I don’t want to be committed to one direction but I want you to be open in your preparation for all type of course of action.”

Our neighbors, Australia and New Zealand have also resorted to lockdowns during their hardest hit times due to COVID-19.

While the economic impact of a lockdown is always considered to be severe, Doctor Fong, says any such action will be made in consultation with whole of government machinery.