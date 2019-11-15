Local exporters feeling the pinch of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic represents an unprecedented disruption to the global economy, as production and consumption are scaled back.

Local exporters are in uncharted waters with many unknowns about the timing and aftermath of the disease.

One local exporter, Peni Moi claims he can’t afford freight charges and is not able to send his produce abroad.

“The air fright is too high.US is close to $10 a kg it’s too high and New Zealand is close to $4 a kg it very expensive.”

Trade Minister Premila Kumar says she understands his dilemma however, it’s all dependent on the volume.

“More exporters can come together then the freight charges can come down. But again these are difficult time. It’s extremely difficult where options are limited. There is a lot of precautionary measures that needs to be undertaken before one can take cargo’s from country A to country B.”

Borders are closed at the moment and there is a disruption to logistic services.

Kumar says some of the shipping services are also running little behind schedule.

The Minister says despite much uncertainty caused by the rapid spread of COVID-19, local food markets remain well balanced.

