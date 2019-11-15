Loan repayment holiday proven positive for property owners

The impact of the pandemic on property owners is expected to further dampen property prices in the coming months.

Economist Dr Rohit Kishore says property owners will go through big losses if they reduce the prices drastically and go below the mortgage.

Dr Kishore believes the repayment holiday by the banks has proven positive for the property owners.

“If things get worse then we might see some fire sales and prices going down but at the moment the owners can hold it because of the 6 months loan restricting buffer being given to them.”

Meanwhile, the REALB continues to monitor the sales and believes all stakeholders must work together in these trying times.

The REALB saw 80 properties being sold in April.