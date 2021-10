LIVE: Tourism Talanoa Panel Discussion and Press Conference

Tourism Talanoa Panel Discussion and Press Conference following announcement by Honourable Prime Minister regarding opening of Fiji’s borders.

Panelists:

The Honourable Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum – Fijian Attorney General and Minister for Economy

The Honourable Faiyaz Koya – Fijian Minister for Tourism

Dr James Fong – Permanent Secretary for Health & Medical Services

Mr. Andre Viljoen – Fiji Airways Managing Director & CEO

Mr. Brent Hill – Tourism Fiji CEO

Ms. Fantasha Lockington – Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association CEO



