LIVE: Four more cases announced with one serious; Lautoka Hospital locked down

A day after having no positive cases, today we have four new infections of COVID-19 in the country, which includes man who had refused swabs and tests on two occasions.

It is believed the man also passed the virus to the two doctors from Lautoka Hospital, who had tested positive eelier this week and the fear is now that the virus could be spreading.

This has also resulted in the Lautoka Hospital being now a fulltime COVID-19 quarantine facility.

Health Permanent Sectary, Doctor James Fong, says the patient, case 125, is 53-year-old man, who was admitted to the Lautoka Hospital on the 19th of April 2021 for a surgical procedure. The procedure was performed successfully. However, on the 28th of April, he developed some respiratory symptoms.

On the 29th of April, he was seen by case 120, the 25-year-old doctor. He was asked to be swabbed for COVID-19., but refused on two occasions. The doctor developed symptoms on May 1st, and tested positive yesterday.

On the 2nd of May, the same patient was assessed by case 121, the 30-year-old, doctor.

“We know that this doctor, case 121, had tested negative for the virus on April 26th, he tested positive yesterday as part of contact tracing for case 120, and his results indicate he very recently caught the virus. Early today, the patient’s condition began deteriorating. He was moved into an intensive care unit and swabbed for the virus. Barely four hours ago had he tested positive for COVID-19. His condition will be discussed more with his family before any public announcement. His described timeline and the recent deterioration in his condition indicate he is likely a late-stage carrier of the virus. So, we suspect that this patient, who is case number 125, transmitted the virus to the doctors, not the other way around. We do not know when or where this patient contracted the virus. It could have been from outside or within the hospital. Our response must consider both possibilities.”

Doctor Fong says there are likely many more cases of the virus in Fiji, something that has been dreaded a worst-case scenario such as this since the day of our first case in March of last year.

“Our first priority is to contain the cases we know about within Lautoka Hospital. To prevent the hospital from becoming ground-zero for a wider outbreak, the members of our disciplined forces have locked down Lautoka Hospital in a matter of hours –– it is now a tightly-contained, full-time COVID care facility.”

Another local case is a 27-year-old who resides in Narere. She entered quarantine on 28th April 2021 as a contact of one of the cases from Makoi.

The other two are soldiers who have returned for peacekeeping duties.

Earlier today, Defence Minister, Inia Seruiratu told FBC News that the military has completed preliminary investigations against soldiers alleged to have breached COVID-19 protocols, adding that a board of inquiry has been set up to look into the actions of the soldiers involved.

Seruiratu also confirms all necessary procedures will be followed, however, only when the RFMF is able to do so in a COVID safe environment.

The minister says relevant changes have been implemented by the RFMF to ensure there are no future breaches.

Also today, the Lyndhurst Group of Companies says it did not at any time defy the Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ business shut down order for no essential businesses.

The factory employs a woman, who contracted COVID-19, and the company Chief Executive, Rokoseru Nabalarua, says he wants to set the record straight on some of the misconceptions and inaccuracies regarding the role of Lyndhurst Group in the fight to contain the pandemic.

He says the work on the factory floor ceased as directed by the Fijian Government on April 25 and by Monday 26 April, all their employees including factory workers and patient number 113 were directed not to come to work.

Nabalarua says after applying and obtaining official permits from Police and MOH on April 28, less than three percent of employees who are classified as critical workers were at work that week.

These included internal security officers and those who needed to complete urgent administrative and operational matters before a complete shutdown last Thursday.

He says they have been adhering to the mandatory 14-day isolation period at their respective homes ever since.

Nabalarua says there were also inaccuracies reported in one of the daily newspapers yesterday, which stated that a staff member from one factory was fraternizing with a staff of a neighbouring factory.

He says the fact is that their staff member and a staff member of a neighbouring factory share the same home, and work bus.

Looking at our second wave cases so far, on Monday, the two doctors tested positive, while on Saturday , the two daughters of the woman from Cunningham Stage One tested positive in quarantine and the day before, a woman, who is the wife of case number 110, had tested positive.

Last week, we had a person test positive on Thursday. He had arrived from PNG arrival, was in quarantine and tested since April 9th, had three negative pre-departure tests before leaving PNG, and tested negative twice while in Tanoa quarantine facility before being discharged last Friday.

He was re-swabbed in Navua as part of the quarantine breaches at the facility and tested positive.

A woman from Vunimono, Nausori was also announced positive on Thursday. She is the wife of the man who had tested positive on Wednesday and his 52-year-old aunt are all positive cases.

A 68-year-old male from Rakiraki also test positive the same day, while a border quarantine case, a man who had traveled from Guyana to Fiji and is a Tongan national and was on his way to Tonga is also infected. He arrived on the last flight into Fiji on April 22, through NZ 952 from Auckland.

The 25-year-old man who had stayed at the Makoi house of the soldier and his wife, who is also positive, was announced last Wednesday as positive.

Four of the six are soldiers returning from overseas and fraternized amongst themselves and were announced positive earlier with two family members of the woman from Wainitarawau, Cunningham Stage 1.

Of the cases announced before, a soldier, who was a roommate of case 73 was announced positive earlier, Four people, who were close contacts of the hotel maid from Nadi, who had tested positive after having contracted the virus from the first solider or case 73, during an interaction, were also tested positive.

The cases continue after the maid from Nadi tested positive on April 19th and the day before when the army officer had got the virus, after supposedly handling the baggage of a couple who had arrived from India with the virus.

Following that, we had a woman from Cunningham, who had attended the ‘Super Spreader’ funeral in Tavakubu, Lautoka, while her 14-year-old daughter and toddler contracted the virus as well.

The maid’s daughter and a close contact along with another couple who attended the funeral, have also tested positive, with the woman from Makoi, who is the wife of the soldier, who had made contact with case 73.