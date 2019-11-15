Limitation of certain Human Rights necessary: Raj

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission says the limitations on ones rights to freedom of movement is justifiable given the current COVID-19 situation.

Director Ashwin Raj says while people have their rights to socialize and movement, this can be limited as it is recognized in the international human rights law under certain circumstances.

Fijians must act responsibly and not be selfish by breaching curfews and laws, spreading misinformation and putting the lives of our frontline workers at risk.

“Help our law enforcement agencies, help our doctors and nurses, contain the situation because they are putting themselves at risk, exposing themselves to God knows what’s out there. Let’s not be selfish, they are also human beings.”

The Commission is urging Fijians to play an active role in helping our authorities and not add to the unnecessary burdens of our enforcement agencies.