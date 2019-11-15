Likuliku and Mana Island resorts closed temporarily

Renowned resorts Likuliku Lagoon and Mana Island Resort & Spa have temporarily closed forcing more than 300 staff into unemployment due to the effects of COVID-19 on the economy.

Ahura’s Fijian owner and Managing Director, Tony Whitton says it was one of the toughest decisions they had to make before informing their staff on Friday.

Whitton says along with their other business portfolios like Rose Holidays, the job cuts including the resort staff has more than doubled.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is the first time we are taking the measures Ahura resorts was established in 2000 and we have been through crisis before political instability, floods, we have GFC’s, cyclones but this is the first time we have stood down over 600 of our people on the scale that we have today that is the first time.”

Whitton says last month they had this option on the table however to actually go through with the decision was hard as many families rely on the tourism industry.

He says it’s also about ensuring staff are safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.