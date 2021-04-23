Home

Level of readiness not guaranteed says Dr. Fong

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 5:10 pm

The Ministry of Health is not able to give any assurance as to how ready they are in the event if there is a COVID-19 explosion in Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health Dr. James Fong says no amount of readiness will achieve readiness itself when it comes to COVID-19.

Dr. Fong says even the most developed countries have failed to prepare themselves for an outbreak.

Article continues after advertisement

“When COVID comes in the actual number ones it starts to escalate, the actual number exponentially and no country in the world is ever able to say our preparedness plans were never breached.”

Dr. Fong is once again calling on Fijians to help stop the spread of the virus by wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing, and staying home as much as possible.

 

