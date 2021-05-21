Home

Legalizing marijuana will have international ramification

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 3, 2021 3:45 am

The Attorney General says the legalization of marijuana in the country will have various international ramifications.

 

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says legalizing marijuana risks us being blacklisted as a country that deals in drugs when other countries have made it illegal.

Article continues after advertisement

 

Sayed-Khaiyum says as a developing country, we do not have the connectivity that developed countries do with regards to legalizing marijuana.

 

“Will the American Banks recognize deposits made by the sale of marijuana in our banks? Will they blacklist us? It’s not as easy as that… we are a developing country and they view us differently.”

 

He adds that there are also two types of marijuana in Fiji, one being Industrial Hemp and the other is Indian hemp.

 

The Attorney General says such things don’t happen overnight.

 


“I understand that of course you throw a seed in Kadavu of course marijuana just grows. But if we are able to do that we should be able to do that but we have to ensure we understand the ramifications of bringing in drugs and modification of the law.”

 

The Attorney General says this issue was raised couple of years ago during the AG conference.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.