Legal consultant released on bail for social media post

A Legal Consultant who allegedly posted malicious comments against police officers has been ordered by the Suva Magistrate to deactivate her social media accounts.

Meline Buadromo has been charged with one count of malicious act.

It is alleged she posted a comment on social media claiming that Police were responsible for the death of a remand prisoner, after he was kept in custody at the Lautoka Police Station.

She allegedly claimed through a Facebook comment that Police were suppressing the fact that the victim fell ill while in custody despite clarification that the deceased was in fact a remand prisoner at the Lautoka Corrections Office at the time of his death.

The Prosecution today objected to bail saying that Buadromo used social media to show hatred towards police officers who have been working hard amidst the Covid-19 crisis.

The prosecution also stated that investigation in relation to this case is still pending.

However, the Suva Magistrate released Buadromo on $2,000 bail bond with two sureties in the same sum.

She has been ordered to provide an evidence by Monday that she has deactivate her social media accounts.

Buadromo has been ordered to report to Nakasi Police station every fortnight.

The matter has been adjourned to May 28th for plea.

