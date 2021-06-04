Home

LDS Church provides timely assistance

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 13, 2021 8:11 am
[Photo: Supplied]

The Ministry of Health has been supplied with essential resources worth over $49,000 by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the timely assistance consists of 400 mattresses, 400 pillows, 1, 150 linen bed covers, and 650 pillow covers.

Doctor Waqainabete says the support reflects on the important role that Faith-Based Organisations play towards working in solidarity with the Government and other stakeholders.

Elder Paul B Whippy of the Pacific Area Seventy says the Church is proud to be able to make this contribution.

He says they appreciate the Government’s response to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

