Lay Preacher helps fellow villagers

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 29, 2021 6:27 am

A lay preacher from Namata in Bau, Tailevu is practicing his biblical teaching of helping thy neighbours during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Isikeli Sovalevu is going out of his way to assist the villagers of Savu Vugalei by selling their produce at the Nausori market

An emotional Isikeli Sovalevu says the sound of his people’s plea has moved him to lend a helping hand.

“These are not easy times. My thoughts are with my people back in the village and I can only imagine the difficulty they face as they can’t come and sell their produce.”

Sovalevu who serves three churches in his Division says Fijians need to work together in order to overcome this ordeal brought by the pandemic.

“It hurts me to know how much our people are struggling because of COVID-19 – but this is the help me and my wife are doing to help them. We advised them to bring their produce down to the Logani border, we pick it from there and we sell it for them here at the Nausori market and then we send their money back.”

At the end of each day, Sovalevu travels back to the border to pass on the earnings to the families they are assisting.

