Lawaki village in Kadavu prohibits unnecessary movement

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 27, 2021 12:35 pm
Village of Lawaki, Nakasaleka in Kadavu.

More than 100 Fijians in Lawaki, Nakasaleka in Kadavu are prohibited from non-essential travel in and out of the village or district boundary.

District Representative, Ratu Taito Baniwai, says the boundaries are prohibited for anyone who plans to visit the village over the next 14 days.

This is part of their effort to combat COVID-19 in Kadavu as all villages are strictly following the Government’s directive through the Provincial Office.

Baniwai adds the Naleca Jetty is out of bounds as well for villagers.

“We can never be too complacent and we are strictly following the Government’s stance in fighting this pandemic. No one will be allowed into the village as of immediately and will await directives from relevant authorities.”

Meanwhile, the iTaukei Affairs Board yesterday stated that villages must implement practical lockdown measures as soon as possible.

The Board says small boats are not allowed to operate and can only be used if there is an emergency.

These are all part of the government’s approach to containing the spread of COVID-19.

