Law breakers warned following Suva lockdown uplifting

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 17, 2020 12:55 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [File Photo]

Following the removal of the Suva lockdown from this morning, would-be-law breakers have been warned by the Prime Minister.

Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted arrests will still be made and people will be charged if they flout any of the measures in place.

Bainimarama stressed that the end of the lockdown is not cause for celebration.

“I want to be crystal clear with everyone watching: Even though the Suva lockdown is lifting, every other life-saving directive in place will remain in place. The nationwide curfew remains in effect. It is not a reason to have large grog sessions or drinking parties. It is not a justification to stay out past 8pm. It is not an excuse to leave your homes for no good reason.”

Non-essential businesses in Suva began operations today, minus nightclubs, gyms, cinemas and swimming pools.

Fijians are being reminded that physical distancing of two metres from all others should be maintained at all times.

