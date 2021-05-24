Home

Lautoka to have drive-through vaccination tomorrow

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 20, 2021 2:45 pm

More vaccination drive-through setups will be done in the Western Division.

Head of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force Dr Rachel Devi says from tomorrow, Lautoka will have its first vaccination drive-through.

Dr Devi says the venue will be at the South Seas Club at the Marine Drive.

She says a team has been at the site since yesterday and they hope to have the place ready by tomorrow.

The Ba District had its vaccination drive-through last weekend while today Nadi held its first.

Eligible Fijians can get their first or second jabs at these locations.

