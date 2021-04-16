Home

Lautoka targets 300 testing per day

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 22, 2021 11:20 am

Medical teams are already moving around Lautoka conducting house-to-hse screening and swab tests.

FBC News understands that some of the hotspot areas the team will be visiting include Tavakubu, Peceliema Church Circuit, Peceli Church Circuit and Wainivakasoso settlement.

Other priority areas include the municipal boundary, peri-urban and rural areas.

Article continues after advertisement

There will also be a mobile team conducting random swab tests targeting 300 people per day.

The objective is to screen at least 60,000 people out of 95,000 people living within the Lautoka demarcated area.

Three isolation centres have also been established in Lautoka.

 

