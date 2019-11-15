Lautoka residents happy that lockdown lifted

The Lautoka City lockdown that was lifted today was welcomed by many residents and also businesses.

Our FBC News team in the West was in Lautoka today and took a few shots of the town area.

A few people we spoke with say that while they’re happy the lockdown was lifted, there is still a need for them to adhere to the safety measures especially with the cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Business owners were also happy stating that it will now be easy to move things in and out of Lautoka.

However, they also say that they need to be mindful of the health requirements during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was also noted that a number of shops remain closed in the city due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19