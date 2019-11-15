Lautoka residents claim vegetables running out

Lautoka residents claim there’s a shortage of vegetables and other fresh produce in the main market.

Many are claiming that farmers within the Sugar City are increasing the price of produce to vendors which is having a huge impact on Fijians living in the confined area.

Vegetable supplier City Fresh says they are visibly running short on some agricultural produce.

Director Shalvin Chand says sustaining supply to the Lautoka confined areas is becoming difficult.

“Farmers from inside Lautoka – they have put the prices abit up. So we like getting the dalo leaves for $1 a bundle then they sell it for $1.50 so we have to sell it for $2. And we’re running short of vegetables like long bean, egg plants, chillie. It’s not coming in properly”.

Lautoka Resident Mela Lesikikadavu says the vegetables are almost unaffordable.

“The veggies are so expensive. They are very very expensive. It’s getting empty actually.”

The Agriculture Ministry had earlier sounded a warning to all those vendors who are taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation to make easy money.