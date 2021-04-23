Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Four new cases of COVID-19, as Lautoka Hospital goes into lockdown|LIVE Acting PS Economy|Latest COVID-19 patient is critical|Lautoka Hospital now a COVID care facility|First Ra case confirmed to be Indian variant|Safety of staff prioritized|All containment zones remain|Board set up to investigate soldiers misconduct|We did not defy order says Lyndhurst|Ministry targets bigger vaccination sites|Teams deployed to close proximity areas|Some stalls in Suva market temporarily closed|Ministry to ensure sufficient produce supply|FNU students receive refreshment packs|Grocery assistance to begin in Nadi tomorrow|Government to decide on use of direct budget support|Ministry notes high uptake of COVID-19 vaccine|Police help Health Ministry to monitor shoppers|Juveniles arrested for crossing containment zone|Suva market vendors hope to recover from losses|Delay in FNPF’s third cycle payment|Ministry cleaned data before distributing rations|Members of the Lions Heart 7s team screened|Fijians living in close proximity a target for vaccination|We have backup plans for Lautoka Hospital: MOH|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

All containment zones remain

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 5, 2021 7:20 pm

In light of the severity of the situation at Lautoka Hospital, the Health Ministry has recommended to maintain the current borders of all the existing containment areas.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr Fong says the health teams will try its best to contain the virus and maintaining the borders is the only way.

He stressed that right now Fiji is in a war with this virus and the frontline has just extended to Lautoka Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fuel, food, freight and medical evacuations are moving across these containment area borders”

Dr Fong says the health teams will try its best to contain the virus and maintaining the borders is the only way.

Lautoka has existed as a containment area for 17 days now.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.