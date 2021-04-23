All containment zones remain

In light of the severity of the situation at Lautoka Hospital, the Health Ministry has recommended to maintain the current borders of all the existing containment areas.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr Fong says the health teams will try its best to contain the virus and maintaining the borders is the only way.

He stressed that right now Fiji is in a war with this virus and the frontline has just extended to Lautoka Hospital.

“Fuel, food, freight and medical evacuations are moving across these containment area borders”

Lautoka has existed as a containment area for 17 days now.