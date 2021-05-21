Home

Lautoka hospital to re-open next Tuesday

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 26, 2021 3:40 pm
Lautoka hospital.

The patients and staff who were sequestered at the Lautoka hospital will be discharged tomorrow.

This as the Lautoka hospital has completed 21 days of sequestration and it will be open to the public on June 1st.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health says it has also been 21 days since the last case of COVID-19 was recorded from within the Lautoka hospital.

Four rounds of testing for all patients and staff have been completed as well.

The Ministry adds that only emergency services will be operational at the hospital from tomorrow.

The Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team will also wrap up operations in Lautoka once the hospital is open next week.

