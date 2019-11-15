Lautoka Hospital staff investigated for mass gathering

The Health Ministry has begun an investigation into a large gathering at the Lautoka Hospital yesterday to farewell Fiji’s first COVID-19 patient and his family who were being discharged.

A video on facebook yesterday showed dozens of hospital staff and family members breaching physical distancing restrictions, standing around the main entrance of the hospital as the patient and his family were preparing to leave.

There was no physical distancing being practiced and some could even be seen touching and hugging.

Premanent Secretary for Health Bernadette Welch confirms the Human Resource Department has been instructed to convene a panel to conduct a disciplinary investigation in line with Public Service Commission Disciplinary Guidelines.

The panel will report directly to Welch.

She also says she is well aware of how hard staff at Lautoka Hospital have been working to treat and contain COVID-19, however they should understand better than anyone that even one careless moment –– a seemingly-innocent hug or misplaced cough –– can spread the disease and put lives at risk.

Welch adds what was seen in the video goes against everything the Ministry has projected to the public to keep Fiji safe and healthy as anyone in that crowd could have been a silent carrier of the virus.

The Permanent Secretary last night advised all Divisional Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents to remind staff that there will be zero tolerance for any violations of health protection measures.

The video in question was removed last night.

