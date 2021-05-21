Lautoka Hospital receiving patients from FEMAT hospital

Lautoka Hospital has started taking in patients from the FEMAT field hospital.

Ministry of Health Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu, says this includes referrals from sub-divisional hospitals.

Dr Tudravu adds this will continue tomorrow in anticipation of the Lautoka Hospital resuming operations on Tuesday.

“So by Tuesday at 8 o’clock the emergency department will be open and patients are encouraged to access the hospital as required”.

He says they will slowly dismantle the FEMAT Hospitals as the main Lautoka hospital is set to resume operation.

“In the last 24 hours, 21 patients were sent across to Lautoka Hospital, nonetheless they still saw 55 patients in the outpatient admitted five and operated on two urgent cases.”

Dr Tudravu adds a total of 1,171 people were screened in the last 24 hours at the stationary clinic.

86 were swabbed for the COVID-19.