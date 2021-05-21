Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
41 cases in the last 48 hours, two considered severe|Reports of infected people drinking kava with others|Controlled entry into Viti Levu now allowed|More quarantine and isolation facilities needed|Over 60,000 COVID tests conducted|Lautoka Hospital receiving patients from FEMAT hospital|Businesses to operate under relevant COVID safe measures|Zens Medical Centre in Nadi town temporarily closed|Part of Navosai cordoned off|Vaccination effort ramped up|Loitering tops the list of COVID related arrests|Border at Sawani Serea Road remains|Opposition leader questions application of COVID-19 protocols|Lot of movement observed in Lami|PM announces FNPF assistance, informal help and legislation|One containment area for Central Division, North free to operate|Western containment areas are now merged, curfew hours change|Two new infections recorded in Nadi|Screening and isolation zones in Narere and Kinoya|Areas of concern in Nadi|Social distancing maintained at vaccination sites|People urged to shop in their area|Wailea residents provided hot meals|23 arrested for breaching restrictions|Banks extend hardship assistance for businesses|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Lautoka Hospital receiving patients from FEMAT hospital

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 30, 2021 5:03 pm

Lautoka Hospital has started taking in patients from the FEMAT field hospital.

Ministry of Health Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu, says this includes referrals from sub-divisional hospitals.

Dr Tudravu adds this will continue tomorrow in anticipation of the Lautoka Hospital resuming operations on Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

“So by Tuesday at 8 o’clock the emergency department will be open and patients are encouraged to access the hospital as required”.

He says they will slowly dismantle the FEMAT Hospitals as the main Lautoka hospital is set to resume operation.

“In the last 24 hours, 21 patients were sent across to Lautoka Hospital, nonetheless they still saw 55 patients in the outpatient admitted five and operated on two urgent cases.”

Dr Tudravu adds a total of 1,171 people were screened in the last 24 hours at the stationary clinic.

86 were swabbed for the COVID-19.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.