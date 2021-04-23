Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Four new cases of COVID-19, as Lautoka Hospital goes into lockdown|Latest COVID-19 patient is critical|Lautoka Hospital now a COVID care facility|Safety of staff prioritized|Board set up to investigate soldiers misconduct|We did not defy order says Lyndhurst|Ministry targets bigger vaccination sites|Teams deployed to close proximity areas|Some stalls in Suva market temporarily closed|Ministry to ensure sufficient produce supply|FNU students receive refreshment packs|Grocery assistance to begin in Nadi tomorrow|Government to decide on use of direct budget support|Ministry notes high uptake of COVID-19 vaccine|Police help Health Ministry to monitor shoppers|Juveniles arrested for crossing containment zone|Suva market vendors hope to recover from losses|Delay in FNPF’s third cycle payment|Ministry cleaned data before distributing rations|Members of the Lions Heart 7s team screened|Fijians living in close proximity a target for vaccination|We have backup plans for Lautoka Hospital: MOH|Seven patients recover from COVID-19|No new cases in Fiji as 98 contacts of doctors identified|Term One holidays extended to May 24th|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Lautoka Hospital now a COVID care facility

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 5, 2021 7:35 pm
Lautoka Hospital.

The Lautoka Hospital has been locked down to prevent it from becoming ground-zero for a wider outbreak.

This after a third case was confirmed from within the hospital.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says the hospital is now a tightly contained, full-time COVID care facility.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says more than 400 doctors, nurses, patients and other staff have been sequestered and will be effectively quarantined within the hospital.

“Until then we can determine who else may or may not have had contact with this patient. Some staff who had left the hospital have been called back in. RFMF personnel and members of the police have re-fenced the entire hospital and will strictly manage who is allowed into the premises.”

Dr Fong adds Lautoka Hospital will be closed to the public.

All medical services will be re-routed to a network of back up by hospitals in Nadi, Ba and Sigatoka. This will also include the Punjas and the Kamikamica health centres in Lautoka.

“We have activated the entire government machinery to ensure that these critical services remain accessible to our people. As we’ve announced before the borders of the containment areas are open to those travelling with medical emergencies so this can already be facilitated.”

Given that more cases are expected, sections within the hospital have been converted into intensive care units and it will house additional beds and ventilators.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.