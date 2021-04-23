Lautoka Hospital now a COVID care facility

The Lautoka Hospital has been locked down to prevent it from becoming ground-zero for a wider outbreak.

This after a third case was confirmed from within the hospital.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says the hospital is now a tightly contained, full-time COVID care facility.

Dr Fong says more than 400 doctors, nurses, patients and other staff have been sequestered and will be effectively quarantined within the hospital.

“Until then we can determine who else may or may not have had contact with this patient. Some staff who had left the hospital have been called back in. RFMF personnel and members of the police have re-fenced the entire hospital and will strictly manage who is allowed into the premises.”

Dr Fong adds Lautoka Hospital will be closed to the public.

All medical services will be re-routed to a network of back up by hospitals in Nadi, Ba and Sigatoka. This will also include the Punjas and the Kamikamica health centres in Lautoka.

“We have activated the entire government machinery to ensure that these critical services remain accessible to our people. As we’ve announced before the borders of the containment areas are open to those travelling with medical emergencies so this can already be facilitated.”

Given that more cases are expected, sections within the hospital have been converted into intensive care units and it will house additional beds and ventilators.