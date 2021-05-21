Lautoka families receive timely assistance

30 families of Natokowaqa in Lautoka were today provided with food rations.

The basic food items and seeds were provided by the Commissioner Westerns Office and FRIEND Fiji.

Resident Vinai Volavola says they were grateful for the assistance provided as they were in need.

Volavola says for the past four months, he has been unemployed and it hasn’t been easy for him as he is the sole breadwinner.

He says the rations will last his family of three for at least a month.

Another resident Uma Devi says they have been running out of food as no one in their family is currently working.

Devi says while they are grateful for the assistance given, the food rations will only last them a week as they have a big family.

More than 4,000 families in Lautoka and Nadi have been assisted through this initiative.