Lautoka doctor under the spotlight

The Lautoka-based doctor who took to social media, to go against vaccination in Fiji has once again come under the spotlight.

FBC News has got a hold of a letter given by the doctor in question indicating the recipient of the letter has underlying health conditions, therefore cannot get the AstraZeneca Vaccine.

It is believed she has given similar letters to other Fijians as well.

The doctor in her video earlier this week claimed that there are other means to treat COVID-19.

She further went on to claim that the vaccine has a lot of major side effects.

However, the Fiji College of General Practitioners is in support of the COVID-19 vaccination program of the Ministry of Health.

This assurance was given by the FCGP President, Doctor Ram Raju saying the basis of the video was evidence that is being made to support conspiracy theories and myths.

Doctor Raju says it is time for health workers to unite and educate every eligible Fijian about the vaccine.

