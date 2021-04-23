Home

Lautoka containment area may last longer

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 4, 2021 5:45 pm
The Lautoka containment zone may last longer due to the recent COVID-19 cases in the area.

The recent COVID-19 cases recorded in Lautoka shows that life is nowhere near normal for residents in this area.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says Lautoka has existed as a containment area now for 16 days.

This is the 9th day after the recent reset.

Article continues after advertisement

He says with the new cases, the containment area may last longer.

“So far, our contact tracing stemming from these cases is progressing well, and we will make an epidemiological assessment of the cases to determine whether the containment area protocols should continue, and if so for how long. But we cannot make that determination at this stage. I will let you know as soon as we can.”

Meanwhile, 98 close contacts of two COVID-19 positive doctors in Lautoka have been identified and placed into quarantine.

The Ministry still has not found a COVID-19 link for the two doctors, but is now testing all medical workers in the Lautoka isolation facility as well.

On a positive note, there are no new cases of COVID-19 as of today.

 

