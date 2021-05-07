Home

Lautoka containment area a buzz this morning

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 10, 2021 11:20 am
[Source: Sikeli Junior]

People within the Lautoka containment area were out today to get essential supplies and seen adhering to COVID-19 measures in place.

Lautoka has been identified as a high-risk area by the Ministry of Health with its Hospital on a complete lockdown.

Those who were out to do their shopping were seen lining up outside supermarkets maintaining physical distancing.

The Lautoka municipal market is also open, however, vendors have very limited produce to sell while most stalls remain closed.

Police were also noticed monitoring the line outside the main Lautoka Vodafone branch ensuring that people follow the measures in place.

The Ministry of Health is reminding Fijians to avoid unnecessary movement and to continue to follow all measures in order to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

