Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Rewa EOC team taken into isolation|Lautoka antenatal clinic temporarily shifted|Police intervene and disperse crowds this morning|No change in age recommendation for use of vaccine|Fijians held at the Nabouwalu Jetty cleared|13 arrested for contact sport|Australia to send team to assist in COVID-19 battle|Travellers urged to follow proper process|Police cautious of arrests|115 cases recorded with death under investigation|252,791 Fijians vaccinated so far|Domestic repatriation set to begin|Police officers encouraged to get vaccinated|99 percent of Oceania staff vaccinated|Do not be swayed by vaccine misinformation|Lyndhurst Group clarifies media reports|Passengers await clearance to enter Vanua Levu|Misinformation on vaccination exacerbated confusion|Six men arrested for playing cards|Outbreak expedites socio-economic issues|Free data provided for getting vaccinated|Blockbuster movies will not release in Damodar Cinemas|Slow trading in the Capital City|91 test positive as COVID-19 claims another life|Ministry receives complaints against frontliners|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Lautoka antenatal clinic temporarily shifted

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 19, 2021 12:44 pm
[File Photo]

The antenatal clinic at the Medical Services Pacific in Lautoka will temporarily be shifted to the Jasper Williams High School.

The Ministry of Health says pregnant mothers can visit the clinic at the Jasper William High School from Monday.

Access to the clinic will be from Naceva Street, off Cakau and Dravuni Street.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry adds that the Gynecology clinics will commence every Thursdays starting from next week.

The Ministry clearly outlines that attending these clinics is on a booking basis only and all expectant mothers in Lautoka are urged to visit the Doctor at their nearest Health Centre for a clinic booking.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.