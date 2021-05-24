Lautoka antenatal clinic temporarily shifted

The antenatal clinic at the Medical Services Pacific in Lautoka will temporarily be shifted to the Jasper Williams High School.

The Ministry of Health says pregnant mothers can visit the clinic at the Jasper William High School from Monday.

Access to the clinic will be from Naceva Street, off Cakau and Dravuni Street.

The Ministry adds that the Gynecology clinics will commence every Thursdays starting from next week.

The Ministry clearly outlines that attending these clinics is on a booking basis only and all expectant mothers in Lautoka are urged to visit the Doctor at their nearest Health Centre for a clinic booking.