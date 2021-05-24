Lau natives remain hopeful

Over fifty Fijians originally from Totoya and Moce islands in the Lau group remain hopeful that they will return home soon, after being stranded in Viti Levu for months.

Turaga ni Koro of Dravuwalu Village in Totoya, Semesa Lesi says they’re working closely with relevant arms of government to ensure all necessary COVID-safety travel requirements are met before departing Suva.

Lesi says most of these Lau natives who are stranded in Suva have been told to complete all necessary COVID-protocols if they wish to return home.

“We have been advised to serve our 14 days quarantine in Viti Levu, if we are clear, then we will travel to the island and undergo another 14 days of home isolation or quarantine before being released to the community. Right now, we are just waiting for the government to give us the approval to undergo our quarantine period.”

Lesi says with the excitement of returning home, most villages on the islands are maintaining stringent lockdown measures.

All of these will come down to proper arrangements by the government with community leaders.

Lesi says repatriation will be carried out on a 14-day basis for the smooth transition for those who will be returning home and those coming in for quarantine.

