Prime Minister urges Fijians to get vaccinated|Lau natives remain hopeful|NGO provides medical assistance|308 new cases sets another record, Qauia an area of concern|No MoH recommendation for extended lockdown|Fiji surpasses WHO threshold of five percent|Virus can impact anyone|45% of targeted population get first jab|Telehealth established for medication access|President sounds alarm over non-compliance|Government outsources food ration delivery|Vaccination could pave way for recovery: RBF|High vaccination turnout in Labasa|17 private doctors to cover public health services|Labasa prepares to receive returning Fijians|Man alleged to have breached restrictions|Community spirit hailed as Chamber donates to Taskforce|New Zealand renders more assistance to Fiji|Ministry shifts focus on addressing severe cases|AUSMAT to enhance COVID-19 response efforts|Over 260,000 Fijians receive first COVID-19 jab|PSV drivers urge Fijians to get vaccinated|Disregard vaccine misinformation: Tikoduadua|Fijians in lockdown continue to receive food rations|New Lautoka cases under investigation|
Lau natives remain hopeful

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 25, 2021 12:35 pm

Over fifty Fijians originally from Totoya and Moce islands in the Lau group remain hopeful that they will return home soon, after being stranded in Viti Levu for months.

Turaga ni Koro of Dravuwalu Village in Totoya, Semesa Lesi says they’re working closely with relevant arms of government to ensure all necessary COVID-safety travel requirements are met before departing Suva.

Lesi says most of these Lau natives who are stranded in Suva have been told to complete all necessary COVID-protocols if they wish to return home.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been advised to serve our 14 days quarantine in Viti Levu, if we are clear, then we will travel to the island and undergo another 14 days of home isolation or quarantine before being released to the community. Right now, we are just waiting for the government to give us the approval to undergo our quarantine period.”

Lesi says with the excitement of returning home, most villages on the islands are maintaining stringent lockdown measures.

All of these will come down to proper arrangements by the government with community leaders.

Lesi says repatriation will be carried out on a 14-day basis for the smooth transition for those who will be returning home and those coming in for quarantine.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

