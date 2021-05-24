Late jabs see salary delays for teachers

720 teachers and who did not meet the cut off date for receiving their vaccine have missed out on the last civil service pay cycle.

Permanent Secretary for Information, Dr Anjeela Jokhan says these teachers have missed out on their salaries because they were late in getting their jabs, however, the ministry is facilitating manual payments so that they receive their pay at the earliest.

The Ministry adds employees who have received their vaccination after 12th July have to provide necessary information to their supervisors and Heads of Schools immediately.

This will enable the Salaries Team to facilitate payments.

Dr Jokhan confirms 10,617 employees have received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, this is a positive response to the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme against a staff complement of 13,823.

Circular 28 contained all necessary information on the Vaccination Programme and staff who had not received any dose of AstraZeneca Vaccine were sent on leave from 12th July 2021.

