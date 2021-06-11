Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
School holidays extended until further notice|Police monitor residents training at Kashmir hilltop|Lomainasau villagers more vigilant|400 workers back at work|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|People in HART communities remain vigilant|Telehealth platform to help patients in the west|Lami residents on high alert|Transmission allows for virus to become stronger|Land restoration will contribute to COVID-19 economic recovery|More alcohol related arrests recorded|Nausori Health Centre closed|9,067 Fijians registered to return home|120 local businesses to be assisted|New Zealand workers assist Fijian families|Numbers continue to explode as 121 cases announced|Emergence of new clusters pose a risk: Dr Fong|More vaccine arriving soon as cases continue to rise|Lodoni villagers urged to stay home|SODELPA MP evading questions on coral coast protest|Value City preparing to switch its sales to online|Strict protocols to facilitate movement: Ali|Over 330 packs distributed|Tui Davutukia supports quarantine facility in Sigatoka|Korovou residents live in fear following COVID cases|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Land restoration will contribute to COVID-19 economic recovery

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 17, 2021 12:34 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Investing in land restoration creates job and generates economic benefits that sustain livelihoods at a time when hundreds of millions of jobs have been lost.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy, highlighted this as Fiji and the world commemorates World Desertification and Drought day.

Dr Reddy says this year’s theme highlights that land restoration that will contribute greatly to post COVID 19 Economic Recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

He says today, land use change, is the primary driver for emerging infectious diseases and the rate of land use conversion is accelerating.

Dr Reddy adds that the foundation for building back better in the face of climate change and the wake of COVID 19 pandemic will be centered upon future land use decisions.

“With a commitment to restore and recover land, the Ministry continues to improve Research and Development on Soil health and promote the use of Mucuna bean, vetiver system technology, Agroforestry farming and evaluation of resistant crop and vegetable varieties. Enhanced technical advisory services on good land and animal husbandry practices that strengthens Land Based restoration.”

Dr Reddy has urged people to reflect on a Green Recovery from COVID 19 pandemic that will create a resilient economy and deliver strong action on Climate Change.

He adds this will include, the design of policies that would reverse the loss of nature and biodiversity that is slowly creeping in on the foundations of human existence – Let’s Continue to Work Together to Restore Degraded Land.

The Agriculture Minister says through this collaboration, they will ensure job creation, sustainable livelihood and food security and at the same time, slow down the impact of climate change by reducing the amount of Carbon in the atmosphere warranting a healthy biodiversity.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.