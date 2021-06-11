Land restoration will contribute to COVID-19 economic recovery

Investing in land restoration creates job and generates economic benefits that sustain livelihoods at a time when hundreds of millions of jobs have been lost.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy, highlighted this as Fiji and the world commemorates World Desertification and Drought day.

Dr Reddy says this year’s theme highlights that land restoration that will contribute greatly to post COVID 19 Economic Recovery.

He says today, land use change, is the primary driver for emerging infectious diseases and the rate of land use conversion is accelerating.

Dr Reddy adds that the foundation for building back better in the face of climate change and the wake of COVID 19 pandemic will be centered upon future land use decisions.

“With a commitment to restore and recover land, the Ministry continues to improve Research and Development on Soil health and promote the use of Mucuna bean, vetiver system technology, Agroforestry farming and evaluation of resistant crop and vegetable varieties. Enhanced technical advisory services on good land and animal husbandry practices that strengthens Land Based restoration.”

Dr Reddy has urged people to reflect on a Green Recovery from COVID 19 pandemic that will create a resilient economy and deliver strong action on Climate Change.

He adds this will include, the design of policies that would reverse the loss of nature and biodiversity that is slowly creeping in on the foundations of human existence – Let’s Continue to Work Together to Restore Degraded Land.

The Agriculture Minister says through this collaboration, they will ensure job creation, sustainable livelihood and food security and at the same time, slow down the impact of climate change by reducing the amount of Carbon in the atmosphere warranting a healthy biodiversity.