Lami residents support vaccination drive

Hundreds of Lami residence today flocked to Tikaram Park to get vaccinated.

The vaccination drive is spearheaded by the Suva City Council and the Health Ministry.

Suva and Lami’s Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says it’s pleasing to see the massive turnout today.

Tikoduadua says this shows people are taking this pandemic seriously given the surge in COVID-19 infections in the Lami area.

He adds cases being recorded almost daily in, hundreds of Fijians are leaving no stones unturned to protect against the deadly Delta variant.

“Our message now to the people in Lami, please if you haven’t got your jab this is an opportunity. It’s close to you and you don’t have to come all the way to Suva to make the most of it. As the Prime Minister has said that now the seriousness of this case because of escalating numbers we really need to get the jab.”

Lami Villager, Nacani Veitamana was among those who initially hesitated to get his AstraZeneca jab, but changed his mind looking at the worsening situation in recent weeks.

“I think the only way we can tackle the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. I urge everyone especially Fijians in the Lami and Qauia area to take advantage of this vaccination drive. Together we can defeat this virus.”

Tikoduadua is also encouraging other municipalities across Fiji to initiate a vaccination campaign similar to this, as our collective effort is needed to halt the spread of COVID-19 and achieve full herd immunity.