Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Lami residents support vaccination drive|Namaka taxi drivers eager to get second jab|Organization provides ante-natal services|No jab, no job says PM|Deaths continue to increase|COVID case numbers remain above 700|Daily COVID case numbers to increase further|Lockdown will not kill the virus: Bainimarama|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Fines announced for individuals and businesses who don't adhere|Those cheating the system to be prosecuted|PM rubbishes vaccine misinformation|More COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines arrive from Australia|Health Ministry occupies more facilities for isolation|Tanoa Skylodge now a quarantine facility|Navua businesses remain open despite challenges|Navua NGO reaches out to people in isolation|More Fijians need to be vaccinated|Southern Division tops arrests for not wearing mask|Vaccination drive-through’s to open until 5.30pm|Fiji hits another new high as three more die from COVID-19|Call 158 if you were at MPAISA Booth in Navua|Fijians concerned with movement to non containment areas|Around 205,000 Fijians receive cash assistance|Home-based screening and swabbing stopped|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Lami residents support vaccination drive

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 9, 2021 4:19 pm

Hundreds of Lami residence today flocked to Tikaram Park to get vaccinated.

The vaccination drive is spearheaded by the Suva City Council and the Health Ministry.

Suva and Lami’s Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says it’s pleasing to see the massive turnout today.

Article continues after advertisement

Tikoduadua says this shows people are taking this pandemic seriously given the surge in COVID-19 infections in the Lami area.

He adds cases being recorded almost daily in, hundreds of Fijians are leaving no stones unturned to protect against the deadly Delta variant.

“Our message now to the people in Lami, please if you haven’t got your jab this is an opportunity. It’s close to you and you don’t have to come all the way to Suva to make the most of it. As the Prime Minister has said that now the seriousness of this case because of escalating numbers we really need to get the jab.”

Lami Villager, Nacani Veitamana was among those who initially hesitated to get his AstraZeneca jab, but changed his mind looking at the worsening situation in recent weeks.

“I think the only way we can tackle the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. I urge everyone especially Fijians in the Lami and Qauia area to take advantage of this vaccination drive. Together we can defeat this virus.”

Tikoduadua is also encouraging other municipalities across Fiji to initiate a vaccination campaign similar to this, as our collective effort is needed to halt the spread of COVID-19 and achieve full herd immunity.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.