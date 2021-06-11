Lami residents on high alert

Residents of Qauia and those along the Nasevou road in Lami are on high alert and heeding necessary precautionary measures as the virus is already on their doorstep.

This follows the Health Ministry’s confirmation last night that a few positive COVID-19 cases recorded from the area are under investigation to determine whether they have links to other cases.

Qauia COVID-19 Response Team member, Camari Vunibola, says most Fijians in the area are now living in fear but this will not deter their quest to defeat this killer virus.

She adds they are now doubling their surveillance, protecting the community by strictly following the safety protocols and not allowing visitors to enter the premises.

“Yeah it’s been risky to us about the safety and the health of our community. Mostly in here Nasevou Street and in Qauia.”

With the emergence of cases in the Lami areas, hundreds of Fijians today turned up at a vaccination site in Delainavesi to receive their jab, with the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Temo Maisema is urging Fijians to be vaccinated.

“My message to the public, please come and take the jab, don’t listen to all those false rumors. This is your life – take it.”

Despite the proximity from the red zone areas, Wailekutu resident, Peceli Derederenalagi, says they are not letting their guard down as they are also exposed to coronavirus.

“The onus is on family as has been advised by the government of the day you only move when you need to get food or when you need to go to the hospital and get medicine. I think it all depends on the family.”

Meanwhile, FBC News also visited the Wainadoi border and it was visible that Police on duty were more stringent with people wanting to move from the Nausori-Lami containment zone to another.

No individual was allowed through unless it is absolutely necessary and people were asked to conduct their business at this Wainadoi border and go back to their respective places.