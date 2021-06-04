Lami-Nausori residents receive ration

The Ministry of Economy has deployed a team to the Lami – Nausori containment zone to distribute ration packs to Fijians.

Coordinator, Kamal Goundar has confirmed that as of this morning they have distributed 170 packs.

The areas which received the packs involve Waidranu, Waitui, Waitui 2, Delainariri, Vunibua, Vuniwi, and Ucuna.

Article continues after advertisement

Goundar says 130 packs have been sent to Waila and another delivery will be done on Tuesday next week.

The teams will distribute 40 packs in Kinoya, 15 in Lami, and 100 in Tacirua.

He adds they will also distribute packs to residents in Muanikoso, Nasinu as more requests have come after the distribution last night.